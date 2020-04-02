Pets At Home sales surged as Britons bulk bought into lockdown

April 2 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group said on Thursday it expected profits for the year ending March 26 to top market forecasts, helped by a jump in sales as UK pet-owners stocked up during the United Kingdom’s slide into a coronavirus lockdown.

The pet supplies retailer said it also saw more demand for its pet healthcare services in the fourth quarter, and now expected annual underlying pretax profit slightly ahead of a company-compiled consensus range of 92 million pounds ($114.15 million) to 97.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8059 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)