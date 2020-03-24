Pets At Home stores shuts grooming salons, keeps other services open

March 24 (Reuters) - Pets At Home said on Tuesday it had shut all its grooming salons as the coronavirus pandemic forced Britain into lockdown, but added that its stores, website and veterinary practices would stay open.

The company, which owns and operates 453 stores in the UK, said it had redeployed its grooming salon staff to support its stores.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered Britons to stay at home, shops to close and an end to all social gatherings to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The unprecedented peacetime restrictions, which will last for at least three weeks, were brought in to prevent the state-run National Health Service (NHS) from being overwhelmed as the number of deaths in Britain rose to 335.