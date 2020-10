Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE said on Friday they have started a rolling submission to Health Canada for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies said under the rolling submission they would submit safety and efficacy data from trial of their COVID-19 vaccine to Canada’s health ministry as and when it becomes available. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)