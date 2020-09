Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have proposed to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the enrollment of their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to up to about 44,000 participants, the companies said on Saturday.

The initial target figure for the trial was up to 30,000 participants. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)