Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc “didn’t conspire with anyone” to delay releasing efficacy results for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the U.S. presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said at a New York Times conference on Tuesday.

Bourla also said the company has already hit the required safety milestone for the vaccine’s phase 3 trial, which is two months of data from around half of the study’s roughly 44,000 participants. He said the company is currently preparing that data for submission. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chris Reese)