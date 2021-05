May 17 (Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Monday it has recommended extending the storage time for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech to 31 days from five days for an unopened vial stored in normal refrigerators at 2°C to 8°C. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)