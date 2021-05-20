Pfizer, BioNTech to deliver 60 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Turkey

May 20 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Thursday they would supply Turkey with 60 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine as part of an agreement that includes the option for an extra 30 million doses.

This latest pact follows a deal in December when the companies agreed to supply Turkey with 30 million doses of the two-dose vaccine. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)