Pfizer-BioNTech have yet to decide whether COVAX to handle vaccine pledge to poorer nations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Pfizer and BionTech have yet to decide whether their new commitment, announced by Pfizer on Friday, to supply 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries will be handled by the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX.
“We are currently still evaluating this,” said a BioNTech spokeswoman.
A Pfizer spokesman said he could not yet provide that information.
Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.