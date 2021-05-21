Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Pfizer to deliver through COVAX some vaccines pledged to poorer nations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Pfizer and BionTech will deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses it announced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries. [nL5N2N83AQ]

The doses will be allocated “through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our partnership with COVAX,” a Pfizer spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday a BioNTech spokeswoman said: “we are currently still evaluating this.”

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt and Angus MacSwan

