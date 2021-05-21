Pfizer to deliver through COVAX some vaccines pledged to poorer nations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Pfizer and BionTech will deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses it announced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries. [nL5N2N83AQ]
The doses will be allocated “through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our partnership with COVAX,” a Pfizer spokesman said.
Earlier on Friday a BioNTech spokeswoman said: “we are currently still evaluating this.”
Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt and Angus MacSwan
