Pfizer working on booster shot to protect against COVID-19 variants: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech Se are developing booster shots that can protect against COVID-19 variants, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla. (bloom.bg/2KOR6qy)

Moderna Inc, whose vaccine has also been authorized for emergency use in the United States, had said on Monday it would test a new booster shot aimed at the South African variant of the coronavirus after concluding the antibody response could be diminished.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.