Pfizer working on booster shot to protect against COVID-19 variants: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech Se are developing booster shots that can protect against COVID-19 variants, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla. (bloom.bg/2KOR6qy)
Moderna Inc, whose vaccine has also been authorized for emergency use in the United States, had said on Monday it would test a new booster shot aimed at the South African variant of the coronavirus after concluding the antibody response could be diminished.
Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
