Pfizer launching study of COVID-19 vaccine booster 6-12 months after first doses

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is launching a study to look into whether a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE administered six to 12 months after the initial shots will extend or improve the vaccine’s efficacy.

Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said a booster shot of the company’s vaccine could help protect recipients against new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Franklin Paul)