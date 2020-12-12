Pfizer says first COVID-19 vaccine supplies being prepared to ship from Michigan site

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain December 8, 2020. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Saturday that the first COVID-19 vaccine supplies are being prepared to ship from the company’s Kalamazoo, Michigan site.

They will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Defense in partnership with agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to government-designated facilities across the country, Pfizer said after a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine.