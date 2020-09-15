Pfizer says late-stage coronavirus vaccine study shows moderate side effects

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday patients were showing mild-to-moderate tolerability to either the company’s experimental coronavirus vaccine or a placebo in an ongoing late-stage study.

Data as of Aug. 27 showed that fatigue was the most common side effect in patients enrolled in the trial, Pfizer executives said on an investor conference.

The company has enrolled more than 29,000 people in its 44,000-volunteer trial to test the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech.