April 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10% more doses to the United States by the end of May, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Pfizer will supply the full 300 mln doses two weeks earlier than expected, Bourla said (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)