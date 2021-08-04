Pfizer to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine or regular tests

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc, the U.S. drugmaker that developed a COVID-19 vaccine with German partner BioNTech, said on Wednesday it will require all its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in regular COVID-19 testing.

Pfizer spokesperson Pamela Eisele said the company was taking the initiative in order to “to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve.” (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chris Reese)