Biotechnology

REFILE-Pfizer, BioNTech request expanded emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects syntax in paragraph 1)

April 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNtech SE on Friday said they have requested U.S. regulatory agencies to expand the emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15.

In March, the drugmakers said the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds in a clinical trial.

The Pfizer/BioNTech two-shot vaccine is already authorized for use in people as young as 16. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

