UPDATE 1-Pfizer puts off investor day, reports two late-stage study results in advance

(Adds company comment)

March 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Wednesday reported results from two late-stage studies ahead of schedule as it put off its March 31 investor day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The data was to be released at the event later this month, Pfizer told Reuters in a emailed statement. It was yet to decide on a new date for the event.

The drugmaker said its experimental treatment, abrocitinib, was effective in treating atopic dermatitis in combination with topical therapies in a late-stage study.

These data on abrocitinib, along with results from two other pivotal trials, will support marketing applications with regulatory bodies, starting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned for later this year, the company said.

It also reported positive top-line results from another late-stage study testing its pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate in adults 18 years of age or older not previously vaccinated against pneumococcal disease, a type of bacterial infection.

The company said this is the first of three late-stage studies evaluating the vaccine candidate, and that the two remaining studies will be reading out over the next few months. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)