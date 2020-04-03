Factbox
April 3, 2020 / 6:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Coronavirus hits drugmakers as clinical trials delayed

    April 3 (Reuters) - Drugmakers have started to delay or pause trials testing their treatments and therapies as the
new coronavirus puts a strain on hospitals, and doctors follow social-distancing protocol. 
    The delays could mean that some patients would get limited access to experimental drugs being studied. For
companies, it could lengthen the time it takes for a drug to reach the market and start generating sales. Contract
researchers, who conduct clinical trials on behalf of drugmakers, are also expected to take a hit.
    Following is a list of major global companies with their plans to either delay the start of new trials or halt
ongoing studies:
   
 Pfizer Inc                               Delaying patient recruitment in new and ongoing trials.                    
 Eli Lilly and Co                         Delaying the start of all new clinical trials, likely to also              
                                          impact ongoing late-stage studies of its experimental          
                                          gastrointestinal disease treatment mirikizumab.                
 Bristol Myers Squibb                     Has said it will not initiate new clinical studies until                   
                                          April 13, but that time-frame could extend further.            
 Amgen Inc                                Has paused enrollment in trials where there is uncertainty to  (bit.ly/39y6o9B)
                                          ensure subject safety.                                         
 Provention Bio                           Paused a late-stage study of its diabetes-prevention therapy.              
 bluebird bio Inc                         The company warned that the pandemic may shift the timing of               
                                          enrollment and completion by at least three months.            
 Moderna Inc                              Has paused enrollment of early-stage rare disease treatment                
                                          trials, which do not include studies of its COVID-19 vaccine.  
 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc                Has stopped two studies, one in kidney disease patients, and               
                                          another in high blood pressure patients. An initial review     
                                          showed that the second study was unlikely to meet one of its   
                                          main goals.                                                    
 Genfit SA                                Put all early-stage trials on hold, including one study that               
                                          is necessary to support U.S. approval for its NASH treatment.  
 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc               The drugmaker, which makes treatments for life-threatening                 
                                          disorder cystic fibrosis, said it will pause enrollment in     
                                          certain studies.                                               
 Mereo BioPharma Group                    Paused recruitment in a mid-stage trial of its experimental                
                                          therapy for an inherited lung disorder.                        
 Oramed Pharmaceuticals                   Delayed patient enrollment in an exploratory trial of its                 
                                          oral diabetes treatment.                                       
 Cidara Therapeutics Inc                  Delayed the site activation for a planned late-stage trial of              
                                          its antifungal drug in blood and bone marrow transplant        
                                          recipients.                                                    
 resTORbio Inc                            Enrollment delayed in an early-stage trial for its                         
                                          Parkinson's disease treatment, because of instructions in New  
                                          Zealand to close non-essential services.                       
 Voyager Therapeutics Inc                 Has paused screening of new patients in a trial testing its                
                                          gene therapy for Parkinson's disease patients.                 
 Newron Pharmaceutical                    Expects a delay of planned studies with its experimental drug              
                                          evenamide in schizophrenia patients, due to hospital staff     
                                          being shifted to coronavirus cases and away from research.     
  

 (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
