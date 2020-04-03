FACTBOX-Coronavirus hits drugmakers as clinical trials delayed

April 3 (Reuters) - Drugmakers have started to delay or pause trials testing their treatments and therapies as the new coronavirus puts a strain on hospitals, and doctors follow social-distancing protocol. The delays could mean that some patients would get limited access to experimental drugs being studied. For companies, it could lengthen the time it takes for a drug to reach the market and start generating sales. Contract researchers, who conduct clinical trials on behalf of drugmakers, are also expected to take a hit. Following is a list of major global companies with their plans to either delay the start of new trials or halt ongoing studies: Pfizer Inc Delaying patient recruitment in new and ongoing trials. Eli Lilly and Co Delaying the start of all new clinical trials, likely to also impact ongoing late-stage studies of its experimental gastrointestinal disease treatment mirikizumab. Bristol Myers Squibb Has said it will not initiate new clinical studies until April 13, but that time-frame could extend further. Amgen Inc Has paused enrollment in trials where there is uncertainty to (bit.ly/39y6o9B) ensure subject safety. Provention Bio Paused a late-stage study of its diabetes-prevention therapy. bluebird bio Inc The company warned that the pandemic may shift the timing of enrollment and completion by at least three months. Moderna Inc Has paused enrollment of early-stage rare disease treatment trials, which do not include studies of its COVID-19 vaccine. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Has stopped two studies, one in kidney disease patients, and another in high blood pressure patients. An initial review showed that the second study was unlikely to meet one of its main goals. Genfit SA Put all early-stage trials on hold, including one study that is necessary to support U.S. approval for its NASH treatment. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc The drugmaker, which makes treatments for life-threatening disorder cystic fibrosis, said it will pause enrollment in certain studies. Mereo BioPharma Group Paused recruitment in a mid-stage trial of its experimental therapy for an inherited lung disorder. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Delayed patient enrollment in an exploratory trial of its oral diabetes treatment. Cidara Therapeutics Inc Delayed the site activation for a planned late-stage trial of its antifungal drug in blood and bone marrow transplant recipients. resTORbio Inc Enrollment delayed in an early-stage trial for its Parkinson's disease treatment, because of instructions in New Zealand to close non-essential services. Voyager Therapeutics Inc Has paused screening of new patients in a trial testing its gene therapy for Parkinson's disease patients. Newron Pharmaceutical Expects a delay of planned studies with its experimental drug evenamide in schizophrenia patients, due to hospital staff being shifted to coronavirus cases and away from research. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)