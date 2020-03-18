UPDATE 1-Coronavirus begins disrupting clinical trials as companies try containing spread

(Adds analyst comment, background)

By Manas Mishra and Saumya Joseph

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Iveric bio Inc on Wednesday became the latest company to delay a clinical trial due to the coronavirus outbreak, as drug developers begin taking preventive measures to contain the fast-spreading virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in events, shops and schools shutting down, countries imposing travel restrictions, and has also begun to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry as companies cancel public meetings.

The virus has now infected about 200,000 people and caused nearly 8,500 deaths worldwide.

The step to delay enrollment in the trial comes just days after Provention Bio also said it would pause a study of its diabetes drug, but that patients in the trial would be allowed to complete their treatment course.

“Trials that are fully recruited and those involving the critically ill seem likely to go on without too much disruption,” UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe said in a client note.

“The situation is less clear for other trials, and several companies told us it is too early to tell if there will be any impact.”

Iveric said the deferral was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of elderly patients with dry age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease that causes vision loss, and doctors who are part of the trial.

Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are among the worst affected by the virus.

The influential Boston-based research group Institute for Clinical and Economic Review said on Wednesday it was postponing two public meetings to discuss therapies for sickle cell diseases and cystic fibrosis.

The outbreak has also started to affect new drug launches as physicians and patients practice social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc on Monday warned of a muted launch of its peanut allergy therapy, a day after drugmaker Amarin Corp suspended in-person interactions for its sales representatives until March 30.

Neither company provided specific details on the impact of virus on its financial results. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)