Airlines

Philippine Airlines halts London flights until end-February

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Philippine Airlines said on Wednesday it is suspending flights to and from London from Thursday to the end of February as Britain battles a new coronavirus strain.

In a statement, the airline said it supports all measures that seek to curb any potential increase in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season and beyond. Philippine Airlines operates a Manila-London-Manila service once a week.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

