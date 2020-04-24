Airlines in Philippines extend flight suspensions to mid-May

MANILA, April 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ major airlines said on Friday their domestic and international flights will remain suspended until mid-May following the extension of coronavirus lockdown measures in the capital and affected cities and provinces.

Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and the Philippine unit of Malaysia’s Airasia Group Bhd said passenger flights, which were halted in March, will remain suspended. Cargo and special recovery flights will continue, the airlines told Reuters. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Susan Fenton)