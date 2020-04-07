Philippines' airlines extend flight cancellations to end-April

MANILA, April 7 (Reuters) - Airlines in the Philippines on Tuesday announced an extension of domestic and foreign flight cancellations to end-April following a longer quarantine period on the country’s main island.

Philippine Airlines and budget carriers Cebu Pacific and the local unit of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd said they aim to resume regular operations next month. The country’s airline industry last week sought government aid, saying the coronavirus outbreak threatens the survival of companies. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; editing by Jason Neely)