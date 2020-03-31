UPDATE 1-Airlines in Philippines seek govt support as coronavirus hammers industry

* Airlines seek emergency credit lines, waiver of airport fees

* Due to lockdown, airlines suspended operations till April 14

* Minister to ask central bank to support lenders to airlines (Adds details of the requests made)

By Karen Lema

MANILA, March 31 (Reuters) - Philippine Airlines and other domestic carriers have written to their government seeking help, saying measures imposed globally to contain the coronavirus pandemic threaten their survival.

In a March 25 letter sent by the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines that was seen by Reuters, the airlines said they were not seeking handouts, but emergency credit lines and the waiver of navigation and airport fees. They also cited examples of other governments assisting carriers.

“The Philippine carriers are facing an existential threat to their survival,” said the letter addressed to the ministers of trade, economics, transport, finance and tourism.

The Philippines took drastic measures to contain the spread after its first domestic case on March 7, becoming the third country after China and Italy to put its people under a month-long home quarantine, suspend transport, work and commercial activity.

As a result of the lockdown, the association said its member airlines have shut down passenger operations until April 14, translating to 30,000 cancelled flights and affecting five million people who were scheduled to fly.

“What is being sought for is ready access to working capital which is required to restart and sustain viable operations,” the association said.

In response, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez told reporters the government will ask the Philippine central bank to support the banks that help their clients, including airlines.

The association’s members include Cebu Air Inc, Philippine Airlines and the local unit of Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd.

In the United States, the government is preparing to quickly hand out $25 billion in cash assistance, designed to cover payroll costs. Airlines may also apply for a separate $29 billion in government loans.