Philippines widens travel ban to keep out Indian coronavirus variant

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines will ban the entry of travellers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from May 7 to May 14 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, the president’s office said on Wednesday.

Travellers coming directly from those countries, or with a history of travel to any of them within the last 14 days, would be barred from entering, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a memorandum. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

