FILE PHOTO: Aeta students attend a session at the makeshift rickshaw learning center for Aeta community distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Porac, Pampanga, Philippines, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 1,524 new coronavirus infections and 14 more deaths, the lowest daily number of confirmed fatalities in two weeks.

The ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 373,144 while COVID-19 deaths have reached 7,053.