FILE PHOTO: A couple wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) takes a selfie beside a mural depicting frontline workers in Manila, Philippines, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported 1,594 novel coronavirus infections and 42 additional deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases increased to 389,725 while deaths reached 7,409. The Philippines has Southeast Asia’s second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths after Indonesia.