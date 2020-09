FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks and face shields queue to ride a bus, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 2,180 new coronavirus infections and 36 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 296,755, still the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths had reached 5,127, nearly half of which were recorded in the past 30 days.