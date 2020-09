FILE PHOTO: Filipinos queue for cash subsidy from the government amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 2,630 additional novel coronavirus infections and 69 more deaths, the largest daily increase in casualties in six days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have reached 299,361, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have increased to 5,196.