Philippines confirms 2,674 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: A health worker conducts a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 2,674 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in five days, and 62 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have increased to 319,330, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,678, a third of which were recorded in the past 30 days.