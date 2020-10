FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker takes blood sample from a passenger at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-thru testing center in Manila, Philippines, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 2,093 novel coronavirus infections and 25 more deaths, the lowest number of fatalities reported in 15 days.

The ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have increased to 326,833, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,865.