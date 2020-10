FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker performs a swab test to a vendors at Pritil Public Market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed. Total cases have risen to 362,243 while deaths have reached 6,747.