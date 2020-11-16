Philippines reports 1,738 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

FILE PHOTO: A couple wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) takes a selfie beside a mural depicting frontline workers in Manila, Philippines, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday recorded 1,738 new coronavirus infections and seven additional deaths, the lowest daily increase in casualties in nearly three months.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 409,574, while deaths had reached 7,839.

Despite a downward trend in the number of cases in more recent weeks, this was not the time to be complacent, health ministry undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday.