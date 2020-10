FILE PHOTO: A janitor wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides down an escalator at a train station in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday recorded 1,761 new coronavirus infections and 33 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections had risen to 376,935, while deaths had reached 7,147. New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased by fewer than 2,000 in seven of the last 10 days.