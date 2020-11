FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pass a mural dedicated to healthcare workers, in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday recorded 1,902 new coronavirus infections and 31 additional deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases increased to 404,713 while deaths related to COVID-19 reached 7,752.