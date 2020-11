FILE PHOTO: A couple wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) takes a selfie beside a mural depicting frontline workers in Manila, Philippines, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Friday recorded 2,092 new coronavirus infections and 52 more deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 391,809 while deaths have reached 7,461, a fifth of those in the past month.