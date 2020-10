A janitor wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides down an escalator at a train station in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday recorded 2,261 novel coronavirus infections and 50 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 348,698 while deaths reached 6,497, next only to Indonesia for the most COVID-19 casualties in the Southeast Asia region.