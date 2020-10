Filipino devotees flock outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene to catch the first Friday mass of the month, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday confirmed 2,611 new coronavirus infections and 56 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the country had reached 316,678, the highest number in Southeast Asia, while deaths had increased to 5,616.