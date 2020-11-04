Philippines reports 987 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A man fixes his mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he walks past a mural dedicated to healthcare workers, in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 987 new coronavirus infections, the lowest daily increase in infections in more than 16 weeks, and 49 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 388,137, while deaths had reached 7,367. The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.