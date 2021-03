FILE PHOTO: A health worker performs a swab test for detection of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a school turned evacuation center for residents affected by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal, Philippines, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday recorded 8,773 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase, as the country battles a surge in new infections.

The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 693,048, while deaths reached 13,095, after 56 additional fatalities reported on Thursday.