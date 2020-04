(Changes day to Thursday from Wednesday)

MANILA, April 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines reported 21 new deaths and 206 additional cases of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Total deaths have reached 203 and cases have risen to 4,076 while 28 more patients have recovered to take that total to 124, the ministry said in a bulletin. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; editing by Jason Neely)