Philippines c.bank says 'deeper' policy rate cut needed to cushion virus blow

MANILA, April 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ central bank governor on Sunday said another 200 basis-point cut in its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) is “forthcoming” and signalled there will be more interest rate cuts to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank has slashed its policy interest rate by a total of 75 basis points (bps) so far this year to 3.25% - more than the 50 bps reduction to which it had earlier committed. It also cut the ratio of funds it requires banks to keep in reserve by 200 bps last month to boost liquidity in the economy.

“It is now clear that reverting to where we were in 2018 - policy rate at 3.0% - is no longer an appropriate policy goal,” Benjamin Diokno told reporters. “A deeper cut is warranted in response to the expected sharp economic slowdown.” (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Christopher Cushing)