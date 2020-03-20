Philippine cbank says ready to temper sharp swings in forex market

MANILA, March 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine financial system can withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said on Friday even as it expressed readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange market to temper wild swings.

The Philippine central bank said it may combine foreign exchange participation and monetary measures to prevent major exchange rate volatility.

On Thursday, the Philippine central bank delivered a larger-than-expected 50 basis points cut in interest rates and said it was ready to deploy other policy tools as it braced for the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)