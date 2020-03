MANILA, March 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry reported 90 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the single largest daily increase of confirmed cases in the country, bringing the total to 552.

It also reported two new deaths, among 35 in the country so far, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)