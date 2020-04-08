Philippines' Nickel Asia halts ore mining, exports due to anti-virus measures

MANILA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Nickel Asia Corp said on Wednesday it has decided to suspend its nickel ore mining and export operations in the southern province of Surigao del Norte in response to the local government’s appeal.

The Surigao del Norte government has placed the province in the Philippines’ nickel mining region in “enhanced community quarantine” as part of nationwide efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)