Philippines' No. 2 nickel ore exporter halts mining operations amid coronavirus concerns

MANILA, April 8 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc , the Philippines’ second-biggest nickel ore producer and exporter, said on Wednesday it has decided to suspend mining operations to allay growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The miner, which ships all its ore output to China, said in a statement that its decision was in compliance with the appeal of the local government of Surigao del Norte province in the country’s nickel ore mining region to halt its operations. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)