Pilipinas Shell extends Tabangao refinery shutdown beyond one month

MANILA, June 17 (Reuters) -

* Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it has extended the shutdown of its 110,000-barrel-per-day Tabangao refinery in the Philippines beyond the original one-month timetable

* The company temporarily suspended Tabangao’s operations from mid-May, citing poor demand and refining margins due to lockdowns intended to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

* “We will continue to monitor the market conditions and will re-start refinery operations as soon as it is economically viable,” a company spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters

* The company, however, assured the public and the government of continuous supply of fuel products in the domestic market

* The Philippines has only two refineries, and operations at the bigger 180,000-barrel-per-day Bataan facility owned by Petron Corp also remain suspended indefinitely (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)