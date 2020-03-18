Qatar Airways lays off around 200 staff as coronavirus cuts air travel

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways laid off around 200 employees, all Filipino nationals based in Qatar, this week as the coronavirus outbreak forces the Middle East carrier slashes flights.

Philippine Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello told Reuters on Wednesday around 200 Filipinos were unexpectedly laid off by the airline, confirming an earlier ABS-CBN report.

“Our labour attache is under strict instructions to determine what is the real cause of the decision of management to retrench them on the basis of redundancy,” he told Reuters.

Qatar Airways did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)