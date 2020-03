MANILA, March 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday to 3.25%, more than expected, to reduce the impact on the economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nine out of 13 economists had predicted a quarter-point cut, while the rest had expected a bigger 50 bp rate reduction. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)