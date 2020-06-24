Philippine bourse shuts trading floor due to coronavirus case, trade unaffected

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday closed its headquarters and trading floor for 24 hours after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, but said trading was not affected.

All employees and traders were ordered to leave the premises to allow decontamination, the local bourse operator said in a statement.

The broader stock index posted a 1.73% decline after the country a day earlier recorded its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)