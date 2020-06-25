Financials
Philippines' stock trading floor remains shut for decontamination, trades unaffected

MANILA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine Stock Exchange said on Thursday its headquarters, including the trading floor, will remain closed for the entire day for coronavirus post-decontamination procedures.

Trades were unaffected, and the trading floor and on-site work will resume on Friday, the bourse operator said. The stock exchange on Wednesday announced a 24-hour closure of its headquarters after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

